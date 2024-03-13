40 to 50 Hindus/Sikhs are presently living in Afghanistan

New Delhi: In a hopeful yet cautious move, Afghanistan's Sikh and Hindu communities are eyeing a return to their homeland, buoyed by the recent changes and somewhat better security atmosphere.

Manjeet Singh Lamba, representing the Sikh and Hindu communities, revealed to TOLOnews that while approximately 40 to 50 individuals from these communities currently reside in the country, nearly 200 families are gearing up to make their way back within the next few months.

Lamba highlighted the gradual return of their people since the Taliban government took control, citing visa complications as a significant hurdle. He emphasized the need for the swift resolution of these issues to facilitate the repatriation process.

"Since the Islamic Emirate has recaptured the country, our people are gradually returning. There are some problems with returning to Afghanistan, such as visa issues. Currently, fifty or forty-five people are living in Afghanistan," he told TOLOnews.

Concerns over seized lands echoed among the community members, with Surjeet Singh advocating for the protection of minority rights and the restitution of confiscated properties.

Hindu/Sikh families who had fled Afghanistan and reached India after target killings are now returning. “Our lands have been seized, and we want the Islamic Emirate to help and get our lands returned. Although there is now security, we want our security to be further ensured,” Surjeet Singh told TOLOnews.

Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, who are now living in India as refugees are facing issues of their citizenship, more so for the education and jobs for their children.

Meanwhile, Jagmohan Singh underlined their entrepreneurial spirit and the importance of fostering a conducive environment for business endeavours. "We are business-minded people and create favourable conditions for business," said Jagmohan Singh, another Sikh citizen.

Responding to these concerns, Zabihullah Mujahid, the government spokesperson, assured that avenues for legal recourse are available to address grievances, including land seizures. "If their rights have been violated, the doors of all courts are open to them, they can file a lawsuit, and the Islamic Emirate supports them. We do not allow the rights of any Afghan citizen to be lost," he added.

"The issue of seizing Hindu lands is being thoroughly and completely investigated. If someone's land has been seized or there is an attempt to seize it, it will be prevented, and the properties will be returned to their rightful owners," said Barkatullah Rasooli, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice.

The visit of an official Indian delegation to Kabul signals a potential for strengthened ties between India and Afghanistan. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted discussions surrounding humanitarian aid and economic cooperation, including the utilization of the Chabahar Port.

"India's cooperation in humanitarian aspects is highly appreciated by the Afghan people, and we thank them for their contributions. We have assured Indian representatives that they can progress in this direction and we can revive diplomatic relations,” Mujahid told TOLOnews.

Acknowledging India's historical ties with Afghanistan, Jaiswal emphasized the continuation of these bonds to guide India's approach towards its neighbour. "The delegation also met with former President Hamid Karzai, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan officials, and members of the Afghan business community. The delegation held discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and discussed the use of the Chabahar Port by Afghan traders," he said.

India's proactive stance in urging Afghanistan to prevent its territory from becoming a sanctuary for terrorist groups has been a consistent message.

As Afghanistan navigates through its transition, the anticipation of the return of Hindu and Sikh communities and the potential diplomatic engagements is an encouraging sign but signals a cautious optimism between the two countries.