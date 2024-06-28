4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal's Bagmati province

Kathmandu, Jun 28 (PTI) An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Nepal's Bagmati Province on Friday, according to the National Earthquake Measurement Centre.

The quake with epicentre at Helambu Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk district, 100 km East of Kathmandu, struck around 7.03 am Friday, the agency said.

Tremors were also felt in Kathmandu and other neighbouring districts.

So far, there is no information about any damage caused by the earthquake.

Earthquakes are common in the Himalayan nation as it lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence.

At least 157 people were killed after a strong earthquake hit a remote pocket of Nepal last November.

Nearly 9,000 people died in 2015 when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck Nepal, destroying more than half a million homes. PTI SBP PY PY PY