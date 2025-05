Kathmandu, May 26 (PTI) A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal's Jajarkot district on Monday afternoon.

With an epicentre in the Ramidanda area of the district, the earthquake was recorded at 2:25 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.

There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake.

On May 23, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Baitadi district.