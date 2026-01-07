44 candidates file nomination for National Assembly election in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jan 7 (PTI) A total of 44 candidates filed their nomination papers on Wednesday for the 18 vacant positions in Nepal's National Assembly ahead of the January 25 election.
There are 59 seats in the National Assembly, of which election is being held for 18 vacant seats, according to the Election Commission.
Every two years, elections are held for one-third seats. This year, 19 seats are vacant but the election will be held for 18 seats while the 19th would be nominated by the president after this election.
The candidates filed nominations for the Upper House election as per the schedule published by the Election Commission, officials said.
Nepali Congress, Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party Nepal have forged an electoral alliance for 18 seats of the National Assembly.
However, other parties, including Nepali Communist Party, have fielded candidates on their own.