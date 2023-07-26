47 persons under probe in Singapore for illegal employment at popular tourist spots

Singapore, Jul 26 (PTI) At least 47 people, most of them foreigners, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal employment and deployment offences in outlets at popular tourist spots in Singapore, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said most of them were allegedly working illegally as cooks, kitchen assistants or wait staff in food and beverage (F&B) establishments in Clarke Quay and Little India precincts, popular among tourists, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

The ministry inspected 35 F&B outlets in the two areas from July 12 to 19 and found that 20 outlets had broken employment laws.

Investigations are ongoing, the report said.

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, employers can hire only foreign employees with valid work passes. It is also an offence to illegally deploy workers to work for people or businesses other than the official employer.

Shireen Banu, director of inspection at MOM’s foreign manpower management division, said the ministry regularly inspects companies, such as those in the F&B sector, for compliance with employment regulations.

“This ensures that companies abide by fair and responsible employment practices, and employees are protected under our laws. Offenders will face penalties,” she added.

Employers who are found guilty of hiring foreign employees without a valid work pass face a fine of between SGD5,000 and SGD30,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both, per charge. They will also be barred from employing foreigners.

Foreigners who work without a valid work pass may face a fine of up to SGD20,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both. Upon conviction, they are permanently barred from working in Singapore. PTI GS SCY SCY