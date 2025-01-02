4.8 magnitude earthquake in northern Nepal

Kathmandu: An earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude was recorded in northern Nepal on Thursday with tremors felt by people in the capital city Kathmandu and neighbouring districts.

The quake was recorded at 1.02 pm with its epicentre located at Sindhupalchowk district, 70 km north of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Research Centre (NSRC).

People in Kathmandu and neighbouring districts felt the tremors, however, there were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the quake.

This was the ninth tremor above magnitude 3 recorded in Nepal, eight of which occurred in Western Nepal within the past 20 days, the NSRC records show.

Western Nepal has witnessed an increasing risk of greater earthquakes these days, experts said.