4.9-magnitude earthquake hits western Nepal

Kathmandu, Oct 16 (PTI) A 4.9-magnitude earthquake jolted western Nepal's Sudurpashchim province on Thursday. There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake.

The earthquake was recorded at 1:08 am, with its epicentre located at the Dantola area of Bajhang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

The Bajhang district is situated around 475 km West of Kathmandu.

Tremors were also felt in the neighbouring districts of Bajura, Baitadi and Darchula.

There was no immediate report about any damage caused by the tremor.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. It experiences multiple quakes in any given year. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS