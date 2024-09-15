5 family members killed in lightning strike in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Sep 15 (PTI) Five members of a family, including a woman, were killed when a fire broke out after lightning struck a mud house in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to rescue officials.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the Mardan district of the province.

Firefighters rushed to the site after receiving information about the incident and extinguished the blaze, officials of the emergency service Rescue 1122 said.

The bodies of the five family members were shifted to a hospital.

The house, built in a mountainous area, served as an accommodation for the devotees of a nearby shrine, according to the officials.

Separately on Friday night, five people of a family, including three children, were killed in the Charsadda district when the roof of their house collapsed due to a thunderstorm.