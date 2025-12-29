5 gang members killed in police operation in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Dec 29 (PTI) Five offenders associated with a criminal network of target killers were killed by the police in an operation carried out Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

Dr Mian Saeed, police chief of Peshawar, told the media that the operation conducted on Sunday night was against a network whose members were responsible for more than 30 targeted killings of police personnel and political and social figures.

The group had been operating across different districts of the province. Saeed added that the network has been completely wiped out.

The case related to the incident was reportedly registered with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Heavy police contingents had cordoned off the area during the operation.