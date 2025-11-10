5 Indian nationals abducted in Mali; embassy working for 'safe release'

Bamako, Nov 10 (PTI) Five Indian nationals were abducted in Mali last week in an "unfortunate incident", the Indian mission here has said.

The kidnapping took place on November 6 in the West African nation, the Indian embassy said in an X post on Sunday.

"The Embassy is aware of the unfortunate incident of kidnapping of five of our nationals in Mali on 6 Nov 2025," it said.

The embassy has been "working closely with the authorities and the company concerned to secure their safe release as quickly as possible," it added. PTI GRS GRS GRS