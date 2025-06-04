5 Indians among 17 individuals arrested for online gambling in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jun 4 (PTI) Nepal police have arrested 17 individuals, including five Indian nationals, from Lalitpur Metropolitan City for their alleged involvement in online gambling.

The accused were found to be using online betting sites involving Nepalese nationals after contacting them through various social media sites such as Telegram and WhatsApp, said a Nepal police statement issued on Wednesday.

A team from the Crime Investigation Bureau of Kathmandu Valley Police arrested the five Indians and 12 Nepalese after conducting a raid at their rented flats in Nakhu area of Lalitpur district.

As per preliminary investigation, they have so far done transactions worth Nepalese Rs 814.76 million through online betting.

Police have also recovered 14 laptops, 60 mobiles, nine cheque books, 14 Visa cards in different names and four Indian passports from their possession.