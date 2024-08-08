5 Indians arrested at Nepal airport for carrying millions of rupees, says police

Kathmandu, Aug 8 (PTI) Five Indians were arrested in Nepal on Thursday for allegedly carrying millions of Nepali rupees without disclosing any source, the police said.

Prakash Narayan Gupta (44), Ajaya Mishra (43), Ashish Gupta (45), Bimal Gupta (46) and Pankaj Jaiswal (39) - all Indian nationals - were arrested from Ranjha Airport in Nepalgunj Municipality in western Nepal during a security check as they were about to board a Kathmandu-bound plane, the police said.

The police said they have recovered 2.4 million Nepali Rupees from them without any valid supporting documents.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.