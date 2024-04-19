5 Japanese escape unhurt in a suicide bombing attempt in Pakistan's Karachi

Karachi, Apr 19 (PTI) Five Japanese nationals had a lucky escape when their vehicle was targeted by militants in a suicide attack here in Pakistan's Sindh province on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Azfar Mahesar said the terrorists on a motorbike attempted to hit the van of the Japanese nationals near Murtaza Chorangi in Landhi.

“All five Japanese remained safe. However, the private security guard with them was injured,” he said.

“The Japanese nationals were on the way to the Export Processing Zone from their residence in Zamzama, Clifton,” he said.

Advertisment

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) DIG Asif Aijaz Shaikh told Dawn News that the Japanese nationals were travelling in a van along with two security guards when two terrorists tried to hit the van.

The security guards killed one terrorist while another blew himself up in an attempt to get close to the van, the official said.

“All five Japanese nationals are safe,” DIG Shaikh said.

“No one has claimed responsibility so far,” the DIG said, adding that the vehicle carrying the Japanese nationals was bullet-proof. PTI CORR PY AKJ PY PY