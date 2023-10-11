5 killed, 4 injured as under-construction building collapses in Karachi

Karachi, Oct 11 (PTI) At least five persons were killed and four others injured on Wednesday when an under-construction building collapsed on them in Pakistan's port city of Karachi.

In the incident which took place near Qadri Masjid in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony Number 5, four victims were labourers while the fifth was a passerby vendor, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The labourers were laying a reinforced cement concrete roof when it collapsed. The construction of two floors was under way at a 40-yard plot. The old roof of the slab could not withstand the weight of two more roofs and it fell down, the paper added.

The bodies were recovered after the debris was cleared.

A case would be registered against the under-construction building's owner on charges of causing loss of human life and injuries, the police said. PTI RPA ZH RPA