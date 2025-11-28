5 killed, 9 injured as jeep plunges into ravine in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Nov 28 (PTI) Five people were killed and nine injured when a jeep carrying them plunged into a ravine in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

Police said the vehicle, with 14 passengers on board, was travelling from Havelian in Abbottabad district when it overturned and fell into the deep ditch.

Rescue officials said all bodies and the injured have been recovered from the site.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. PTI AYZ SCY SCY