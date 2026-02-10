5 killed after bus falls into river in Nepal

Kathmandu, Feb 10 (PTI) At least five persons were killed, and three others were injured after a passenger bus fell into the Tamakoshi River in central Nepal, local media reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 11 am when the bus enroute to Okhaldhunga from Kathmandu fell into the river near Lilauti in Ramechhap municipality in Bagmati province.

Police Inspector Rajan Prasad Timilsina of the District Police Office, Ramechhap, confirmed that five bodies, including one of the bus owner, have been recovered from the site, reported The Kathmandu Post.

Residents, security personnel, and rescue teams at the accident site were helping to evacuate the injured.

Three people have been rescued till now and sent for treatment.

Rescue operation for others trapped in the bus continues. The investigation in the case is underway. PTI SKS AMS