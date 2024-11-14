5 killed in bombing in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar, Nov 14 (PTI) At least five persons were killed in a bomb explosion in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, a police official said.

The blast which left scores of others injured took place in the Tappi Dawar area of North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan, the official said.

The injured and dead bodies have been moved to a district hospital, the official said.

The official said security forces and police teams reached the site and began a massive search operation to nab the terrorists.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the blast and directed authorities to provide the best medical care to the injured.

Gandapur also sought a report from concerned authorities about other explosion cases. PTI AYZ PY PY PY