5 militants killed, 6 policemen injured in gunfight in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Sep 2 (PTI) At least five terrorists were killed and six policemen injured in a gun battle that ensued after a suicide bomber attacked a paramilitary post in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, according to officials.

The suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car near the main gate of the Federal Constabulary Lines (FC Lines) in the Bannu district bordering north Waziristan and Afghanistan, District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kalachi said.

Five militants stormed into the FC Lines and seized office buildings after the blast. One of the terrorists was killed by security force personnel there.

In subsequent clashes, four more militants were killed in joint operations by the police, paramilitary, and other security personnel.

During the exchange of fire, a Station House Officer (SHO) from the Cantonment Police Station was critically injured, while five other policemen sustained injuries.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Bannu Sajjad Khan visited those injured at the District Headquarters Hospital.

DPO Kalachi, who is supervising the operation, told the media that no act of terrorism will be tolerated in Bannu, declaring: “Terrorists can never be called Muslims.” PTI AYZ GRS GRS