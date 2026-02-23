5 Pakistani paramilitary personnel injured in quadcopter attack

Peshawar, Feb 23 (PTI) Five personnel of the Federal Constabulary (FC) were injured in a quadcopter attack on the paramilitary force's headquarters in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

The attack targeted the FC installation located in Karak district.

A quadcopter was used to strike the building, leaving five FC personnel wounded, police said.

Militants also opened fire on an ambulance transporting the injured to the hospital, injuring two rescue officials, police said.

A heavy police contingent rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers. PTI AYZ SCY SCY