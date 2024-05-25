5 people killed in accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

Karachi, May 25 (PTI) At least five people were killed and 11 others injured when a pickup truck collided head-on with a trailer in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province on Saturday.

SSP Imran Khan said the accident took place in Jhirk town of Thatta district.

“All the people on the pickup truck were labourers going for work. Five of them were killed in the collision while 11 were taken to a hospital,” the police official said.

He said the trailer was a heavy-duty vehicle. The pickup truck was completely crushed in the accident, while the trailer has been impounded and the driver and conductor have been arrested, Khan said.

Accidents occur frequently in the Sindh province due to the poor condition of roads in the interior areas and reckless driving as people are given licenses without proper tests.

In April, six people died and 35 suffered injuries when a coach ploughed into an oil tanker on the Indus Highway at Manjhand near Sehwan town in Sindh.

Official figures show that as many as 115 people have been killed and 317 injured in a total of 97 traffic accidents on an incomplete section of the Indus Highway between Jamshoro and Sehwan during the last four years.

According to the World Health Organisation estimates, more than 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan's roads in 2018.