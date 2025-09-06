5 people killed in suspected family dispute case in Pakistan

Peshawar, Sep 6 (PTI) Five family members including two women were shot dead by armed assailants in a case of suspected family dispute in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday night in the Malakand district's Dheri Kundako area, according to officials of the Rescue 1122 emergency services.

Five members of the same family, including three men and two women, were killed. The ages of those killed ranged from 18 to 85.

According to the police, the family's son-in-law allegedly shot the family members dead.

Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies of the deceased to DHQ Hospital Batkhela.

Police launched a search operation and raided various suspected hideouts of the culprits in the area.

The reason behind the lethal killings was stated to be a family dispute, according to a police official.