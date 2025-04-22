5 persons, including a Christian, arrested on blasphemy charges in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore, Apr 22 (PTI) Five persons, including a Christian, have been arrested on the charges of blasphemy in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Tuesday.

A law-and-order situation was created after a large number of people surrounded the Sajid Shaheed Police Station, Sargodha city, some 200 kms from Lahore, on Sunday, forcing the police to arrest the five suspects for insulting a companion of the Prophet, police said.

"Complainant Nisar Ahmad alleged that Naeem, Yasir, Zain, Hanif and Sameul printed stickers containing blasphemous content," police officer Mobin Ali told PTI.

He said a large number of people gathered outside the police station, demanding stern action against the suspects. A heavy contingent of police controlled the situation and later arrested the culprits.

He said the suspects have been kept in tight security and produced to a magistrate for their physical remand.

A case has been registered against the suspects under sections 295-A and 298-A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The Christian suspect said he had nothing to do with the printing of the blasphemous stickers as he is an employee there.

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, where anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or Islamic figures can face the death penalty. Often, an accusation can cause riots and incite mobs to violence, lynching and killings.

Minorities, including Christians and Hindus, have been frequently subjected to blasphemy allegations and some have even been sentenced for blasphemy in Pakistan. PTI MZ ZH ZH