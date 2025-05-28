5 police officers killed as vehicle falls into ravine in PoK

Peshawar, May 28 (PTI) Five police officers were killed on Wednesday when their vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), an official said.

According to a police official, the incident occurred in the Las Dana area of Bagh district.

The deceased included Assistant Director of Police Zakir Awan, IG's reader Ali Bukhari, SHO Khai Gala Naveed and Inspector Yasir Kayani.

Their bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that the cause of the accident remains unknown at this stage.