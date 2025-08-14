5 policemen killed, 8 injured in terror attacks in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Aug 14 (PTI) At least five police personnel were killed and eight others injured in a series of terrorist attacks targeting police stations and check posts across Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Thursday.

The attacks took place on Wednesday.

A police constable was killed and another injured as security forces repelled attacks on the Hassan Khel police station and two check posts in Peshawar.

In Upper Dir, terrorists ambushed a Quick Response Force vehicle, killing three policemen and injuring eight others. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, and a search operation was launched immediately.

In Lower Dir, two separate terrorist attacks on police checkpoints in the areas of Maidan, Lajbok and Shadas claimed the life of one police constable.

In the Khyber district, heavily-armed militants attacked the joint Frontier Corps-police checkpoint at the Sakhi Pul but were repelled after a robust retaliatory response.

Similar attacks in Nasir Bagh and Mattani areas were foiled by police without casualties.

In Bannu, militants targeted the Mazangha check post within Hovid Police Station limits, but no casualties were reported.

In the Charsadda district, unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants threw a hand grenade at the Tarlandi check-post under the Nasta Police Station early Thursday morning. The device failed to cause any casualties or damage.

Security has been further tightened at all police stations and checkpoints across the province, with forces placed on high alert to counter any further threats.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attacks, describing them as "cowardly" acts.

"Such incidents will not dampen the morale of our police,” he said.

Over the past few months, several areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa -- including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur -- have seen a series of attacks on police forces.

The country has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The spokesperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday said it has successfully dismantled the Daesh Khorasan network in Peshawar.

The spokesperson said the department has proposed to the government to establish counter cyber terrorism police stations. PTI AYZ SCY SCY SCY