5 soldiers injured as gunmen attack security forces convoy in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Nov 2 (PTI) Five soldiers were injured after some unidentified gunmen ambushed a security forces convoy in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, officials said.

The attack took place near Darra Tung check post in volatile Lakki Marwat district when the convoy was travelling from Karak district to an atomic energy project in Kabul Khel.

Five soldiers were injured in the attack, the officials said.

Security forces, including police, Frontier Corps (FC), and the Pakistan Army, have increasingly come under terror attack in recent weeks across Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. PTI AYZ SCY SCY