5 terrorists killed in clashes with troops in Balochistan: Pakistan Army

Islamabad, May 29 (PTI) The Pakistan Army on Thursday said it killed five terrorists in two separate clashes in the restive Balochistan province.

In a statement, the army said that an intelligence-based operation was conducted on Wednesday in Loralai district, on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were neutralized, the statement said.

It said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

Those killed were wanted by law enforcement agencies and were relentlessly pursued by the security forces, it said.

In another engagement in Kech district, one terrorist was killed, it added.