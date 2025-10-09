5 TTP militants killed in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 9 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed five terrorists belonging to the outlawed TTP in an operation conducted in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Thursday.

An army Major was also killed in the joint operation by the security forces and the police on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted on prior information about the presence of terrorists in the suburban area of Musa Zai, Dera Ismail Khan district, bordering South Waziristan.

Five terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Gandapur Group were killed in the operation. During the exchange of fire, an army Major was also killed.

The operation was conducted a day after 11 military personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major, were killed in clashes with the Taliban militants during an intelligence-based operation in the province bordering Afghanistan.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, after the banned TTP called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022 and vowed to target security forces, police, and law enforcement agencies.