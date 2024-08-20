5-year-old girl raped by sanitation worker at prominent hospital in Pakistan

Lahore, Aug 20 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a sanitation worker at a prominent hospital here in the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Tuesday.

The heinous incident took place on the third floor of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday, prompting students and lady doctors to hold a demonstration outside the hospital demanding swift justice for the minor girl.

According to Lahore police, the sanitation worker, who is in his 20s, was committing the heinous crime, the child's cries caught the attention of nearby patients' attendants who overpowered him and handed him over to police after giving him a sound thrashing.

The girl was shifted to the emergency ward for treatment.

Following the incident, the Fatima Jinnah Medical College Women University (FJMCU) students and lady doctors held a demonstration outside the hospital demanding "swift justice" in the rape case of the minor girl. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is an attached facility of the FJMCU.

Students and lady doctors chanted slogans against the government and administration for not providing security to hospitals. Traffic remained suspended on the roads leading to the hospital for several hours.

The girl’s mother also accused the hospital administration of suppressing the matter. The protesters dispersed after the hospital administration assured them of a fair investigation into the case and full safety for lady doctors, female patients and staff in the hospital.

Police said a case against the suspect would be registered in the light of a medico-legal report. PTI MZ SCY SCY SCY