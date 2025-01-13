5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet county

Beijing, Jan 13 (PTI) A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in Xigaze of the Tibet Autonomous Region of China on Monday night.

The quake shook the area around the holy town of Xigaze at 8:58 pm local time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

The same area was hit by a 6.8-magnitude quake on Jan 8 in which 126 people were killed and 188 others injured. China has launched massive relief and rescue operations in the area.

Monday’s quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting CENC.

After the Jan 8 quake, the area was hit by over 640 tremors. PTI KJV SCY SCY