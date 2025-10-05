52 killed in landslides, floods triggered by downpour in Nepal

Kathmandu, Oct 5 (PTI) At least 52 persons died in different places across eastern Nepal in 24 hours till Sunday morning due to landslides and floods triggered by overnight torrential rainfall, an Armed Police Force official said.

At 37, majority of the deaths -- from Saturday morning 10 am till Sunday 10 am -- were from the worst hit Koshi province that saw floods, landslides, lightning and road accidents adding to the toll even as monsoon was active in five of Nepal's seven provinces, namely, Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini.

Continuous rainfall since Friday pushed eight major rivers past the danger level in eastern Nepal, local media quoted the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology as saying on Sunday morning even as a red alert was also issued for areas around the Bagmati and East Rapti rivers.

Domestic flights resumed from Kathmandu after the sky was clear since Sunday morning, airport officials said. Flights to all provinces had been halted since Saturday due to poor weather conditions.

Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force (APF) personnel were deployed for carrying out rescue operations in different areas. Four people, including a pregnant woman, from Ilam district were rescued by a helicopter and taken to a hospital in Dharan municipality.

Nepal government announced Nepali rupees (NRs) 2,00,000 as immediate relief to the kin of those who lost their lives in rain-related disasters on Sunday.

Apart from the monetary compensation for the next of kin of the deceased, the injured will be provided with free treatment, a statement by the National Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.

Offering help to the Himalayan nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India as a “first responder” remained committed to providing any assistance.

“The loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing. We stand with the people and Government of Nepal in this difficult time,” Modi wrote on X.

“As a friendly neighbour and first responder, India remains committed to providing any assistance that may be required,” he added.

Kalidas Dhaubaji, spokesperson of the Armed Police Force (APF), said as many as 37 people died across Ilam district in Koshi province due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the last two days.

Eight people each died in Deumai and Maijogmai municipalities; six each in Ilam municipality and Sandakpur rural municipality; five in Suryodaya municipality; three in Mangsebung and one in Fakfokthum village, the NDRRMA said in another release.

Two people each died in Udayapur and in Panchathar due to floods and landslides, while separately, three people in Rautahat and two in Khotang district were killed in lightning strikes, it added.

Six people died in a road accident in Panchthar district due to damaged roads following the downpour.

At least four people were swept away by the swollen river in Langtang Conservation Area of Rasuwa district, and one each remained missing due to floods in Ilam, Bara and Kathmandu.

Those who were swept away in Langtang were part of a group of 16, who were on a trekking expedition in that area, Dhaubaji said.

Meanwhile, as landslides damaged trails in the Everest region, trekkers were urged to stay safe, Republica news portal said.

“The Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal (TAAN) has urged all trekkers to exercise caution and use alternative routes while traveling in the area. The main trail has been blocked, and trekkers can use alternative paths located around 200 to 300 meters above the main route,” the news portal added.

Capital Kathmandu witnessed some respite prompting the government to allow some vehicles to travel to and from in view of the improved weather conditions. There were restrictions in place since Friday.

“As per the decision of the Monsoon Counter Command Post, vehicles operating for emergency services and vehicles transporting goods as well as passenger vehicles and short distance vehicles halted in the middle of the national highways will be allowed to move towards their destinations keeping in view the conditions of the roads in coordination with the local authorities,” the NDRRMA said.

However, movement of vehicles is restricted at night in risky roads and highways until further notice, it added.