5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, no casualty reported

Islamabad: Pakistan’s northwestern region was jolted on Thursday by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake, but no loss of life or property was reported.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 212 kilometres, with its epicentre located near the border area between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

The tremor was felt in Peshawar and several other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the local officials, who also said there was no immediate report of casualties or damage.

Pakistan lies in a quake-prone region and is often jolted by tremors. Two weeks ago, tremors were felt in Mingora and surrounding areas in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with an initial reported magnitude of 4.1 and a depth of 213 kilometres. Its epicentre was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan region.

The deadliest quake hit the country in 2005 and killed more than 74,000 people.