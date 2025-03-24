53 Afghan children who illegally entered Pakistan sent back: Officials

Peshawar: Fifty-three children who illegally entered Pakistan through the Khyber district have been sent back to Afghanistan, an official said.

The children had cut the border fencing to enter the country in search of work, the official said. He said they were handed over to Afghanistan authorities on Sunday.

The officials posted at the Torkham border crossing facilitated the return of the Afghan children, he said.

The incidents of Afghan children attempting to cross the border illegally are increasing, the official said, adding around 700 such attempts occur daily.