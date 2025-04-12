5.5-magnitude quake strikes Pakistan

Islamabad, Apr 12 (PTI) A 5.5-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Pakistan on Saturday.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

The earthquake, with a depth of 12 kilometers, struck the country at 12:31 PM, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

The epicentre was located 60 kilometres northwest of Rawalpindi.

The quake was felt in Punjab’s Attock, Chakwal and Mianwali districts and adjacent areas. Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Mohmand, and Shabqadar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan is frequently hit by earthquakes of varying intensity. The deadliest hit the nation in 2005, killing more than 74,000 people.