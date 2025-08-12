55,000 displaced as forces launch operation against TTP militants in northwest Pakistan: Lawmaker

Peshawar, Aug 12 (PTI) Around 55,000 people have been displaced from Bajaur tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Pakistani forces launched a large-scale "targeted operation" against militants in the restive region, bordering Afghanistan, a provincial lawmaker has said.

Pakistani forces launched the three-day offensive on Monday against militants in Bajaur district, a former stronghold of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to the provincial Home Department.

It said that movement restrictions were imposed in around 27 areas of Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils, lasting 12 hours in some areas and up to 72 hours in others.

Locals were asked to vacate the area by the district administration.

Several families left before the crackdown on militants, while others shifted to the government-run camps.

Awami National Party lawmaker Nisar Baz told the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly on Monday that around 55,000 people had been displaced, while nearly 400,000 others were “hostage” to the curfew.

“Almost the entire population is literally hostage to the curfew, which halted their migration. It’s astonishing why the government has imposed a curfew in a situation when the people were relocating to safe areas,” Baz said.

He said many were unable to reach safe areas due to a shortage of transport, forcing some to shelter in tents or public buildings.

Baz added that neither the provincial nor the federal government had made any arrangements to meet the needs of displaced residents.

Authorities, however, said that affected families were relocated to safe areas and provided with basic facilities.

The ‘Operation Sarbakaf’ was initially launched on July 29, but was postponed the next day after peace talks between the jirga and militant commanders moved forward.

However, talks for the relocation of militants to Afghanistan, after multiple rounds of negotiations, fell through on Friday evening due to a stalemate on some issues, according to the Dawn newspaper.

At the provincial assembly, Opposition lawmakers demanded to end the curfew to allow residents to evacuate.

However, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Tribal Areas Mubarak Khan Zaib said affected families had been relocated to schools and provided with food and basic facilities. "Affected families are not being left alone,” he said.

According to the district administration, 107 educational institutions, mostly in Khar tehsil, have been designated as shelters for displaced persons.