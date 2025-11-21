5.7 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh

Dhaka, Nov 21 (PTI) A massive earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh on Friday.

There are no reports of damage or any casualty so far, officials said, even as the tremor sent panic among residents who ran out of their homes.

The epicentre of the quake at 10:30 am local time was Narsingdi on the northeastern outskirts of Dhaka, Met officials said. It was at a depth of 10 kms.

Thousands of people were out of their homes as the tremors lasted for several seconds. PTI AR NPK NPK