59 incidents of press freedom violation reported in Nepal in in 3 month: Press Council

Kathmandu, Nov 11 (PTI) Nepal recorded 59 incidents of press freedom violations between mid-July and mid-October, with physical attacks and manhandling making up the largest share, according to a recent report released by the Press Council Nepal.

Of the total 59 incidents, 34 involved physical assault or manhandling of journalists, followed by 10 cases of threats and misbehaviour, eight related to professional insecurity, five involving obstruction to work and two linked to policy-level restrictions, council spokesperson Deepak Khanal said.

Bagmati province registered the highest number of violations at 44, while Madhesh reported six cases, Lumbini four, Koshi three, and Sudurpaschim one.

A total of 46 journalists -- 43 men and three women -- were victimised during the three months, the report said.

Meanwhile, a Press Council Nepal team conducted onsite visits to media houses in Kathmandu Valley that were targeted by vandalism and arson attacks during the Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9. PTI SBP SCY SCY