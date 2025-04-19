5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan was jolted by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake on Saturday but no loss of life and property has been reported so far.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre was located near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, with a depth of 94 kilometres. The quake was recorded at 11:47 am.

Tremors were felt across a wide region of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The strongest tremors were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Nowshera, Dir Bala, Shabqadar, and Mohmand regions, causing widespread panic among residents.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties or structural damage.

This was the second quake in a week after a 5.5 intensity tremor shook Pakistan’s capital and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces last Saturday.

Pakistan is frequently visited by earthquakes of varying intensity. The deadliest hit the nation in 2005, killing more than 74,000 people.