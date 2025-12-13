6 Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed in terrorist attack in Sudan

Dhaka, Dec 13 (PTI) At least six Bangladesh Army peacekeepers were killed and eight others injured in a terrorist attack at a UN base in Sudan, the army said on Saturday.

The attack occurred in a United Nations base in the Abeche area of Sudan, Bangladeshi media reported, quoting an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Six Bangladeshi Army peacekeepers were killed and eight others injured in the attack, it said.

Bangladesh Army personnel are serving as part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan. PTI GRS GRS GRS