6 children among 8 trapped mid-air in Pakistan as chairlift wire snaps; army launches rescue operation

Peshawar, Aug 22 (PTI) Pakistan Army on Tuesday launched a complicated rescue operation to save six schoolchildren and two other people who were trapped 900 ft mid-air after the wires of their chairlift snapped in a mountainous area in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The children were headed to school when the incident occurred at around 8 am in Battagram district's Allai tehsil, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

According to Allai tehsil chairperson Mufti Gulamullah, the chairlift was privately run by locals for transportation across the river as there were no roads or bridges in the area, it said.

"A chairlift stuck at a height of about 900 ft midway due to breakage in one of its cables in Battagram. Eight persons, including 6 children, (are) stranded," the Geo News reported citing a statement from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Helicopters of Pakistan Army Aviation and Pakistan Air Force are participating in the rescue operation along with the Special Services Group (SSG) troops, the report said.

The rescue mission is complicated due to gusty winds in the area and the fact the helicopter's rotor blades risk further destabilising the lift, it said.

The chairlift is dangling in the middle of a deep ravine surrounded by towering mountains and a rocky surface, along with the Jhangri river beneath it, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The local administration along with Rescue 1122 teams were present at the spot, but due to the height and the hilly terrain, it was not possible for rescue officials to carry out a relief operation, the report quoted Assistant Commissioner Jawad Hussain as saying.

Gulfaraz, a 20-year-old who is currently present on the chairlift, told Geo News over the phone that they don't even have drinking water in the chairlift.

He said that a 16-year-old passenger, who suffers from a heart condition, has been unconscious for the last three hours. Gulfraz said the teenager was going to the hospital through the chairlift.

Gulfaraz said the first wire broke at 7am while another cable broke down soon after. The passengers have been waiting for help since early morning, he said.

Meanwhile, directing authorities to rescue all the people stuck in the chairlift, Interim Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar asked the national and provincial disaster management authorities to utilise all the available resources and issued directives to ensure safety measures for cable cars in the hilly areas.

"The chairlift accident in Battagram, KP is really alarming," he tweeted.

According to a local school teacher, Zafar Iqbal, at least 150 students take the hazardous journey to school by cable car every day due to the lack of road facilities in the area, the Dawn newspaper reported. PTI SCY AKJ SCY SCY