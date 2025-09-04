6 civilians killed after assailants ambush vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Sep 3 (PTI) At least six people were killed after unknown assailants opened fire on a passenger vehicle in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The vehicle was travelling from Daradar to Sadda when suspected militants ambushed it near Mahora in the lower Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan.

“Six passengers have been killed in a tragic incident of firing on a passenger vehicle in Lower Kurram. A search operation has been launched after the terrorist incident,” DIG Police Kohat Region Abbas Majeed Marwat said in a statement.

At least 12 suspects were detained in the operation and a large number of weapons were recovered from them.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Member of the National Assembly Hameed Hussain condemned the incident in a statement, calling it “an attempt to disrupt the peace of the area.” “Such incidents are regrettable even after the establishment of check posts on the main highway,” he said.

Meanwhile, Haji Zamin Hussain, secretary of the Anjuman-e-Hussainia Parachinar, strongly condemned the attack, stating, “We are shocked at the incident” as people of Kurram have been killed.

Kurram has been marred with tribal violence stemming from decades-old land disputes, which claimed at least 130 lives last year. Following months of conflict, the warring tribes reached a ceasefire agreement in January this year, followed by a year-long peace deal signed in July by the Lower Kurram and Sadda tribes.

In another incident in Karak district, gunmen killed three policemen during a routine patrolling on Wednesday night.

Station House Officer Umar Nawaz and two constables were killed when motorcycle-borne unidentified gunmen opened fire at them at a petrol pump in Ahmadi Banda tehsil, police said, adding that the attackers managed to flee.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorism since the TTP ended its ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022, vowing to increase attacks.

Meanwhile, a militant commander, reportedly linked to bomb attacks and assaults on law enforcement, was killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Lakki Marwat police, the militant, identified as Kifayatullah, was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces.

Acting on a tip off about a suspected hideout in the Nawar Khel area, a joint team from the police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) launched the operation.

The authorities recovered ammunition and a Kalashnikov rifle from the slain terrorist. During the raid, a police constable was injured in the intense gunfight.

Deputy Inspector General Police, Bannu region, Sajjad Khan, confirmed the death of the militant.

Lakki Marwat has been a focal point for militant activity for years. In August, the district saw a series of attacks that left three soldiers and a woman dead, with three others, including two soldiers, injured. PTI AYZ SKS GSP NPK SCY SCY