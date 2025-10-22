6 killed after unidentified assailants ambush vehicle in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Oct 22 (PTI) At least six people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in burst into flames after firing by unidentified assailants in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

District Police Officer Waqar Ahmed Khan said the assailants ambushed the vehicle in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district, bordering Afghanistan. All six passengers in the vehicle were burnt to death and their bodies were charred beyond recognition. Forensic samples have been sent for identification.

Khan added that the vehicle was travelling from Mir Ali to Bannu. It is suspected that a bullet struck the fuel tank, igniting the fire.

He further said that investigations are underway to determine whether the vehicle caught fire due to gunfire or was deliberately set ablaze. PTI AYZ GSP GSP