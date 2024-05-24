6 dead, thousands stranded as heavy rains batter Sri Lanka

Colombo: Six people were killed in rain-related incidents in Sri Lanka as heavy monsoon showers battered the island nation on Friday.

The torrential rains also damaged some 1,346 homes and hampered train services in the country, officials said.

Six people died in four districts after trees fell on them due to high wind and heavy showers, while over 34,000 people were marooned, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

Eighteen of the 25 administrative districts have been affected by bad weather with heavy rains and gusty winds, it said.

The DMC has issued severe weather warnings due to the activation of the northeastern monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Railways has announced significant delays and cancellation of trains after trees and rocks fell onto the tracks causing widespread disruption to services.