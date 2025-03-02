6 killed as unidentified gunmen open fire on their vehicle in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore, Mar 2 (PTI) Unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at a vehicle, killing at least six people in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The incident occurred in Miana Chak Dinga - a town in Gujrat city in the province, Geo News reported.

The attackers fled after killing the six people - aged between 26 and 35 years, police said.

The incident was the result of personal enmity, they said, adding that a search operation has been launched to arrest the culprits.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said that the inspector general took notice of the firing incident and sought a report from the regional police officer.

The Punjab IG ordered the immediate arrest of the responsible. PTI ZH ZH