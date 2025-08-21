6 killed in accident between bus, ambulance in Pak

Lahore, Aug 21 (PTI) Six people, including four rescue workers, were killed and five injured in a collision between a passenger bus and an ambulance in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Thursday, an official said.

The accident took place in Rahim Yar Khan district, about 400 kilometres from Lahore.

According to a spokesperson of Rescue 1122, a passenger bus while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle collided with the ambulance of the emergency service coming from the opposite direction.

"Four rescue workers died on the spot while five other injured were shifted to a hospital where the condition of two of them is stated to be critical," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her grief over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.