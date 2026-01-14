6 killed in landslide in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jan 14 (PTI) At least six people were killed on Wednesday after a landslide struck a mountainous area in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue officials said.

The incident occurred in the Kohat district, where several individuals were buried under debris after a landslide hit.

According to initial reports, two injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital following the incident but later succumbed to their injuries. Rescue teams have so far recovered the bodies of four victims from under the rubble, while one injured person was provided medical treatment on the spot.

A relief and recovery operation was conducted to retrieve those trapped under the debris.

The operation continued for several hours amid difficult terrain to clear the rubble and search for survivors.

Authorities are assessing the situation, while further details about the cause of the landslide are yet to be ascertained. PTI AYZ GRS GRS GRS