6 people abducted in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Jan 30 (PTI) Six people, including a paramilitary soldier, were abducted by unidentified armed men in two separate incidents in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Thursday.

Police said armed men travelling in two vehicles forcibly took away five civilians while firing shots into the air. These civilians were trying to fix electricity poles in the Hassan Khel village of Mir Ali sub-division, Shiwa tehsil, North Waziristan when they were kidnapped.

In another incident, a paramilitary Frontier Corps personnel was abducted while he was returning from the market in the Hassan Khel area in North Waziristan.

The armed men also set fire to one of the vehicles.

Police have launched a missive combing operation in the area.

No group claimed responsibility for the abductions.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is active in the area and has been blamed for such abductions in the past.

The TTP, set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, is believed to be close to al-Qaeda. The group has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan. PTI AYZ NSA NSA