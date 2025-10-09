6 people including petroleum company drivers abducted in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 9 (PTI) At least six people including drivers of a petroleum company and irrigation department officials were abducted by unidentified men in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Thursday.

The abductions were made in two separate incidents in Bannu district, bordering north Waziristan, on Wednesday.

Four drivers of a petroleum company were abducted along with four trucks from the Baka Khel area.

Separately, two officials of the Irrigation Department were abducted during a canal inspection in Pipal Bazar, Banda Daud Shah tehsil.

The police have registered cases in both incidents and started a massive search operation to nab the culprits. According to data obtained from the Bannu district administration, 23 people have been kidnapped in the district in the last one and a half months.

It includes officials from private companies, teachers, polio workers, the principal of a private school and retired security personnel. Of the total 23 abductions, seven captives have been recovered while the remaining 16 remain missing, including five employees of a power company abducted almost a month ago.

Bannu is one of the most restive districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where terrorists and militants are active against the security forces, police and government officials. PTI AYZ GRS GRS