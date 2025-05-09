6 sea robberies hit ships in Singapore Strait's Phillip Channel this month

Singapore, May 9 (PTI) Six incidents of sea robbery were reported on ships transiting the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme in the Phillip Channel of the Singapore Strait between May 2 and 7, officials here said on Friday.

Among the six incidents, two occurred on May 2, one on May 5, and three on May 7, said the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre in Singapore.

These incidents occurred onboard bulk carriers and tankers, it said.

“Two incidents reported loss of engine spares, and nothing was stolen from the remaining four incidents. The crew members were not injured in all six incidents,” the agency said.

With these six incidents, 50 incidents have been reported in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore (SOMS) since January 2025, it said.

The ReCAAP ISC urges the littoral states to increase patrols/surveillance in their respective waters, respond promptly to incidents reported by ships, strengthen coordination, and promote information sharing on incidents and criminal groups involved to arrest the perpetrators.

Ships are advised to intensify vigilance and maintain a sharp lookout while transiting the areas of concern, particularly during hours of darkness, said the agency, a multilateral agreement between 16 countries in Asia. PTI GS SCY SCY