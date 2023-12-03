6 suspects arrested in connection with attack on passenger bus in PoK's Gilgit Baltistan

Peshawar, Dec 3 (PTI) Six suspects were arrested on Sunday in connection with an attack on a passenger bus in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit Baltistan region that killed nine people, including two soldiers, a day earlier, police said.

The bus was travelling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi when unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate fire at around 6:30 p.m. in Chilas on Saturday, police said.

The driver lost control after the attack and the bus collided with a truck coming from the opposite side, they said.

Nine people, including two soldiers, were killed and 21 passengers received injuries in the attack, police said, adding that the assailants managed to escape after the attack.

No group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack but the region has a history of sectarian attacks by militants.

A case has been registered against unknown miscreants, Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday, quoting the public relations officer (PRO) for the Diamer commissioner.

“Six suspects have been taken into custody so far,” PRO Raja Ashfaq Tahir said.

He said all entry and exit points of GB had been closed and security in the region was on high alert. The police have launched search operations across Diamer and traffic on the Karakoram Highway would remain suspended today, Tahir added.

Most of the passengers belonged to Kohistan, Peshawar, Ghizer, Chilas, Roundu, Skardu, Mansehra, and Swabi regions and one or two people were from Sindh. PTI ZH ZH ZH