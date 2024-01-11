Advertisment
#International

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

NewsDrum Desk
11 Jan 2024
Representative image

Islamabad: A 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan on Thursday, according to the country’s meteorological department.

The epicenter of the quake was in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) posted on X.

The 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:20 pm (local time) in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 213 kms.

Afghanistan was rattled twice by quakes of Magnitude 6 and above since October last year.

